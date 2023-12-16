VTU’s employability skills to make students job creators: Vice-Chancellor

December 16, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S. on Saturday said future jobs will require entirely different knowledge and skill sets. Future jobs will also need more creativity, cognitive ability, critical thinking, passion, and compassion, he said.

VTU has left no stone unturned to make its students adaptable to these technological advances. It has changed its curriculum accordingly from time to time to keep pace with advancement in Science and Technology, he added.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 13th graduation day of National Institute of Engineering (NIE) here, he said VTU has revamped the old conventional curriculum and introduced Choice Based Credit System besides introducing Minor and Honors Degree in its undergraduate programmes and integrated degree programmes, with multiple entry and exit schemes. It has introduced stream-wise basic subjects for the B.E programme from first year itself.

Mr. Vidyashankar said VTU is in continuous collaboration with industry experts to take note of their demands and to supply the manpower adaptable by them. Centres of Excellence in various fields have been established in the regional centres. Also, VTU is developing the full-fledged Skill Development Centres in all its regional centres which will provide the skill training and internship programmes to students.

Stating that VTU was empowering younger generations with necessary employability skills, he said the skills will enable them not only to be employable but also to acquire skills to become job creators by creating their own business enterprises and employment for others instead of seeking already established jobs.

From this academic year, for the first time, VTU has introduced online certificate programmes through its Centre for Online Education established at Mysuru Regional Centre, he told the students.

He said higher education is meant to facilitate quality research and innovation in order to enhance the quality of life. For this, we conduct quality research and create new knowledge and innovation as individuals and groups. VTU aims to encourage and sustain excellence in research and innovation by cultivating and promoting research culture among its teachers, staff and students, he added.

Many government policies like Digital India, Skill India, Make in India, are highlighting the emphasis on technological transformation. The successful implementation of various processes will ensure India to be a Knowledge Superpower in near future, he opined.

Mr. Vidyashankar said technology was changing everything and that too at a pace never seen before. Unheard even a decade or two ago, game changers such as SmartPhones, Internet of Things, Big Data Analysis, Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Robotics, BlockChain Technology and Self Driving Cars have completely transformed the world. Therefore, technology in particular is going to be a critical factor in this endeavour of human well-being in the years to come, he argued.

Technology has in fact been synonymous with progress and prosperity from time immemorial – from the days of industrial revolution and computerisation to the age of digital revolution today, he said.

NIE president Ranganath M.S., NIE principal Rohini Nagapadma, vice-principal M.S. Ganesh Prasad, and Controller of Examinations S. Kuzhalvaimozhi were present.

In total, 970 students, including 844 UG and 126 PG, graduated and received their degrees on the occasion. Also, 49 undergraduates, 11 postgraduates, and 21 PhD awardees were conferred gold medals. On the occasion, 65 students received endowment awards.

