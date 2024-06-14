ADVERTISEMENT

VTU’s 25th annual athletic meet at Chamundi Vihar Stadium from June 26 to 29

Published - June 14, 2024 07:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Visvesvaraya Technological University’s (VTU) State-level inter-collegiate athletic meet 2024 will be held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Mysuru from June 26 to 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 1,500 to 2,000 men and women are expected to participate in 23 athletic events to be held as part of the four-day athletic meet to be organised by the Mysuru Regional Centre of VTU.

While international athlete and Arjuna awardee, Ashwini Nachappa will inaugurate the event at 10 a.m. on June 26 at Chamundi Vihar stadium, VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar will preside over the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 200 engineering colleges across Karnataka were affiliated to VTU headquartered in Belagavi, which organizes the athletic meet for men and women every year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Regional Director of VTU’s Regional Office in Mysuru T.P. Renukamurthy said the organisers were deploying photo-finish technology for the first time in its athletic meets to ensure accurate declaration of results in the sporting meeting.

About 200 sports officials will be the judges for various athletic events. The winners will be given away silver medals. While the first prize winner will be given a silver medal weighing 25 grams, the second prize winner and third prize winner will be given away silver medals weighing 20 grams and 15 grams respectively, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US