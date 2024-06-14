VTU’s 25th annual athletic meet at Chamundi Vihar Stadium from June 26 to 29

Visvesvaraya Technological University’s (VTU) State-level inter-collegiate athletic meet 2024 will be held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Mysuru from June 26 to 29.

About 1,500 to 2,000 men and women are expected to participate in 23 athletic events to be held as part of the four-day athletic meet to be organised by the Mysuru Regional Centre of VTU.

While international athlete and Arjuna awardee, Ashwini Nachappa will inaugurate the event at 10 a.m. on June 26 at Chamundi Vihar stadium, VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar will preside over the event.

About 200 engineering colleges across Karnataka were affiliated to VTU headquartered in Belagavi, which organizes the athletic meet for men and women every year.

Regional Director of VTU’s Regional Office in Mysuru T.P. Renukamurthy said the organisers were deploying photo-finish technology for the first time in its athletic meets to ensure accurate declaration of results in the sporting meeting.

About 200 sports officials will be the judges for various athletic events. The winners will be given away silver medals. While the first prize winner will be given a silver medal weighing 25 grams, the second prize winner and third prize winner will be given away silver medals weighing 20 grams and 15 grams respectively, he said.

