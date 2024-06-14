GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VTU’s 25th annual athletic meet at Chamundi Vihar Stadium from June 26 to 29

Published - June 14, 2024 07:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Visvesvaraya Technological University’s (VTU) State-level inter-collegiate athletic meet 2024 will be held at Chamundi Vihar Stadium in Mysuru from June 26 to 29.

About 1,500 to 2,000 men and women are expected to participate in 23 athletic events to be held as part of the four-day athletic meet to be organised by the Mysuru Regional Centre of VTU.

While international athlete and Arjuna awardee, Ashwini Nachappa will inaugurate the event at 10 a.m. on June 26 at Chamundi Vihar stadium, VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar will preside over the event.

About 200 engineering colleges across Karnataka were affiliated to VTU headquartered in Belagavi, which organizes the athletic meet for men and women every year.

Regional Director of VTU’s Regional Office in Mysuru T.P. Renukamurthy said the organisers were deploying photo-finish technology for the first time in its athletic meets to ensure accurate declaration of results in the sporting meeting.

About 200 sports officials will be the judges for various athletic events. The winners will be given away silver medals. While the first prize winner will be given a silver medal weighing 25 grams, the second prize winner and third prize winner will be given away silver medals weighing 20 grams and 15 grams respectively, he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.