VTU vice-chancellor says ‘some engineers applying for posts of attenders and peons, but...’

VTU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar said, “Today, some people with engineering degrees are applying for the post of attenders and peons in offices. This is very discouraging. But, VTU aims to change all this. We will introduce several fundamental changes in the curriculum and in the teaching-learning process that young graduates will not face such a job market.” Addressing students on October 15 on graduation day at KLS Gogte Institute of Technology in Belagavi, he said, “These changes will start being visible in 15 days. They will be far-reaching, unprecedented and revolutionary. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Higher Education Minister, is also inclined towards this view. We will work under his stewardship. We have already appointed several committees in this regard.” The changes will be in line with global trends, he told an audience that included VTU Registrar A.S. Deshpande, GIT principal Jayant Kittur, Karnataka Law Society president Anand Mandagi, and GIT governing council chairman Rajendra Belgaumkar. Also Read | JEE (Advanced) topper selects IISc-Bengaluru for B.Tech course instead of IITs “Students will no longer be restricted to any one stream or subject. They will be given a large spectrum of subjects to learn from. They will be trained to become entrepreneurs and team leaders, apart from the skills needed to land good jobs,’‘ he said. “The classes in future will include a larger portion of online classes, apart from the traditional classroom.”



