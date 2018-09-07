VTU tweaks its carry-over system

more-in

Bowing to pressure from student groups, the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has tweaked its carry-over system for the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) students. Engineering students will no longer have to clear all the first year examinations to enter the third year. However, there is a caveat: they cannot have more than four backlogs (failed papers) to enter the third year. The backlogs include both theory and practical examinations.

Registrar of the university H.N. Jagannath Reddy, however, said students entering the final year would have to clear all their first- year papers and not have a backlog of more than four subjects.

The new system was approved in the Executive Council and Academic Senate meetings on Friday, and is likely to benefit around 5,000 students. According to university officials, as many as 7,000 students were unable to pursue their third and final year this year owing to the old rules. This academic year, it will benefit students enrolled in 2015 and 2017.

These rules are already in place for students pursuing the CBCS model from the 2018–19 academic year.

According to the earlier rules, the carry-over system mandated that engineering students who enter the third year have to pass all the examinations of the first year, while those entering the fourth year have to clear all their second-year papers.

Minister approached

The decision to alter the system was taken after students approached Higher Education Minister G.T. Deve Gowda, who, in turn, asked university officials to consider their demands. Several students had also staged a protest in Bengaluru.

“We examined the models followed by other universities,” said Mr. Reddy. While the move has been welcomed by students, principals and a section of the university officials have expressed concerns.

“Asking students to clear all the first-year papers to enter the third year is not too much. Otherwise, students will not have a strong foundation in the fundamentals and they will not grasp concepts,” the principal of the city-based college said.