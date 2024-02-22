GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VTU to provide free skill training to students

February 22, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Visvesvaraya Technological University has decided to provide skill training to students for free.

To enable this, VTU signed a memorandum of understanding with Aspire Knowledge and Skill India private limited, to impart skills in key subjects to engineering students.

“This will help VTU to conduct Skill Development Programs for Students under Skill India Program through National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). This is to narrow down the gap between demand and supply of skilled manpower to rapidly changing industry sector,’‘ the university said.

Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S. said VTU had implemented several projects for the holistic development of engineering students of the State. “Under these schemes, students were being given the skills needed in today’s professional sector through internships and training, bringing various industries on campus. VTU established state of art CNC Machine workshop where students are exposed to hands on sessions related to designing, Programming and machining of industry products also skill imparting laboratories are being established in different fields. Correspondingly, training programs are being conducted at VTU skill centres in Koppala and Dandeli also internships are being offered to students of nearby engineering colleges,” he said.

“In view of the VTU’s aspiration regarding skilling of students, this MoU will play an important role in up skilling the students in relevant fields,” he said.

