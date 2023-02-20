VTU to offer golden chance to former students

February 20, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Belagavi

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will provide a golden chance to all its past students who have failed in one subject or more to clear them at one-go. This is to commemorate the university’s silver jubilee. Any candidate, however old, can appear for any number of subject examinations, Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar said in Belagavi on Monday.

“Our records show that 13,329 persons have quit their degree and post-graduate courses as they failed in one subject or multiple subjects. They include 9,159 degree students and 1,247 post-graduate students. We will allow them to face examinations and pass out,” he said.

VTU will have to prepare an additional two lakh question papers to provide them this opportunity, he said.

He announced that S. Murali, a student of civil engineering in Bangalore Institute of Technology, has won 18 gold medals in his degree examinations. This is an unprecedented record, he said.