VTU to host two-day Yukti-2K24 in Belagavi from Friday

January 10, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Belagavi

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi will organise Yukti-2K24, a two-day national-level techno-cultural festival, from Friday.

VTU Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S. will inaugurate the event.

VTU Registrar B.E. Rangaswamy, Registrar (Evaluation) T.N. Shreenivasa, Finance Officer M.A. Sapna and others will be present.

Over 2, 500 students from institutions in the State and from outside will participate in various events including technical, entertainment, management-related, paper presentation, art and music and dance.

The valedictory programme will be held on Saturday.

Playback singer Vijay Prakash will perform live on Saturday at 6 p.m.

