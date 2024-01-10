GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VTU to host two-day Yukti-2K24 in Belagavi from Friday

January 10, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi will organise Yukti-2K24, a two-day national-level techno-cultural festival, from Friday.

VTU Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S. will inaugurate the event.

VTU Registrar B.E. Rangaswamy, Registrar (Evaluation) T.N. Shreenivasa, Finance Officer M.A. Sapna and others will be present.

Over 2, 500 students from institutions in the State and from outside will participate in various events including technical, entertainment, management-related, paper presentation, art and music and dance.

The valedictory programme will be held on Saturday.

Playback singer Vijay Prakash will perform live on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.