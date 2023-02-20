VTU to host annual convocation on Jnana Sangama campus on Friday

February 20, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - BELAGAVI

Belagavi-based Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will hold its 22nd annual convocation on Friday.

Governor and Chancellor of the university Thaawarchand Gehlot will preside over the event to be held at the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Auditorium on VTU’s Jnana Sangama campus on Jamboti Road. The function is scheduled to start at 11.30 a.m.

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chairman T.G. Sitharam will deliver the convocation address. Minister for Higher Education C. N. Ashwath Narayan will be present, Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar told journalists in Belagavi on Monday.

VTU will award Doctor of Science honorary doctorates to three eminent industrialists. One of them is late Vikram Kirloskar, former vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors, posthumously. The Kirloskar family hails from Gurlahosur village in Belagavi district.

The other two honoris causa awardees will be M. Lakshminarayan, Chairman, WABCO India Limited and TVS Automotive Solutions Private Limited, and Sachin B. Sabnis, Managing Director, Belgaum Ferrocast India Private Limited.

Mr. Lakshminarayan is a post-graduate from IIT Mumbai and a co-founder of Bangalore City Connect Foundation, a non-profit forum that works with residents and the government to address civic issues.

Mr. Sabnis has served on the board of the National Institute of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Ranchi. He is the president of Laghu Udyog Bharati, a Sangh Parivar affiliate institution.

The university will confer BE and B.Tech degrees to 51,905 students, B.Plan to nine, B.Arch to 1,032, MBA to 4,279, MCA to 2,028, M.Tech to 1,363, M.Arch to 82 students and one PG Diploma degree.

VTU will award over 700 Ph.Ds and two M.Sc Engineering by research and four Integrated Dual degrees to research scholars.

Registrar (Academic) B.E. Rangaswamy and Registrar (Evaluation) T.N. Sreenivasa were present at the press meet.