VTU to help colleges analyse their results

A bit of healthy competition can help boost performance. With this in mind, the Visvesvaraya Technological University has decided to provide a comparative statistics of the performance of colleges affiliated to it. An individual student’s scores will not be given, but rather an aggregate of all the scores.

The aim of this initiative is to help colleges compare how their students have scored with those of others, and whether it is time for them to pull thier socks up.

Satish Annigeri, Registrar of VTU, said this would help colleges evaluate the performance of their students. These details will be made available within two weeks. The university conducted a video-conference with all college principals on Wednesday to discuss matters pertaining to academics and examinations.

Mr. Annigeri said the details would be available for all examinations conducted for the Choice-based Credit System since January 2016. This would also help colleges compare results amongst themselves.

The university has also decided to upload the results history of students online, which only the college management will have access to. Till now, all the results were given to colleges on paper which would make it difficult for them to verify if marks were changed after re-evaluation.

“It will help colleges access these details online and quickly take a decision on which students are eligible to write the examination,” said Mr. Annigeri.

Currently, students are allowed to carry over four subjects of any semester till the fifth semester. To be able to enter the seventh semester, students have to pass all papers in the first and second semester, and are not allowed to have more than four backlogs in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth semesters.

The move has been welcomed by students, faculty members, and college managements. “It will help both students and colleges understand where they stand. It will also help students and parents to see the examination results and decide which college they should enrol in,” said Rahul M., a final year engineering student.

Other students said enabling access to a student’s result history, will help promote transparency while issuing hall tickets for the end semester examination.

During the conferences, college managements pointed out to the delay in result processing. However, university officials urged colleges to make fewer errors while entering information pertaining to the students. “If there are fewer errors while capturing the data, it will be easier to process the information,” an official said.