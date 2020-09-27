VTU to declare engineering, architecture results today

Belagavi

VTU will declare the results of all degree programmes in engineering and architecture on its website [vtu.ac.in.] on Sunday.

These are the results of recently concluded examinations of final year BE, B.Arch, and B.Tech courses and back-log courses.

The university has already declared the results of civil engineering courses as the students wanted them on time to apply for jobs in the State government. The university has also declared results of all its postgraduate courses.

Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa told The Hindu that the university provides online options for all examination-related services.

VTU is yet to decide on reopening colleges for postgraduate courses for offline classes for this academic year, following UGC’s recommendation that the offline classes could start from November.

The varsity is also considering various options to start offline classes once the dates are announced.

The university is also considering organising practical classes in laboratories with social distancing and other hygiene norms. The average strength of a class is around 60. However, a team that attends practical lessons in the laboratory is between 12-15. The number of members in a group that works in the laboratory will be reduced to ensure that the laboratory is not crowded, the VC said.