VTU to confer honorary doctorate on seer, two others

July 28, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Belagavi

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) will award honorary doctorates to Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swami, seer of the Sri Adichunchanagiri Math in Mandya district, and two other dignitaries on the occasion of its 23rd annual convocation in Belagavi on August 1.

A.V.S. Murthy of the Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi and Bengaluru-based industrialist H.S. Shetty will be presented the Honoris Causa degrees.

The university awards these degrees to people for their contribution to the field of education and industry, Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar said in Belagavi on Friday.

The seer is the 72nd head of the math and chancellor of Adichunchanagiri University and president of Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust. He is an engineering graduate and has a post-graduate degree from IIT Madras.

Born Nagaraj Gowda Narase Gowda in Cheeranahalli in Tumakuru, he studied diploma in mechanical engineering in Tumakuru. After completing BE from Mysuru and post-graduation in IIT Madras, he worked for a private firm in Ramanagara for a few years. He later joined the math as a young monk, after being influenced by Swami Vivekananda’s ideology.

A.V.S. Murthy, chancellor of RV University, Bengaluru, has been serving Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust from 2003. A graduate of BMS College of Engineering, he completed his masters at the Kansas State University with a specialisation in Flour Milling and Animal Feeds Manufacturing.

V. Kamakoti, professor of computer science, IIT Madras, will deliver the convocation address. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will present the degrees.

The university will confer BE/B.Tech degrees to 42,545 students, 1,003 B.Arch and 556 research degrees [550 Ph.Ds, four M.Sc (Eng) and two integrated dual degrees].