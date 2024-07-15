GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VTU to confer doctorates to ISRO chairman, two others

Over 50,000 students to get degrees at VTU’s 24th convocation in Belagavi

Updated - July 15, 2024 10:47 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 10:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
S. Vidyashankar, V-C, VTU, speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Monday.

S. Vidyashankar, V-C, VTU, speaking to reporters in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

VTU will confer honourary doctorates on S. Somanath, ISRO chairman, Sadhguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, founder of Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Science & Research, Chickballapura, and Hari K. Marar Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, who is the Chancellor of the University, and M.C. Sudhakar, Higher Education Minister, will give away these Doctor of Science honoris causa degrees at the university’s 24th convocation in Belagavi on Thursday.

V-C S. Vidyashankar told reporters in Belagavi on Monday that Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, will be the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address.

Pass percentages

The pass percentage among girls was 95 while it was 79 among boys. The pass percentage among SC/ST students was 74. It was 85% for SC/ST girls while it was 73% for SC/ST boys.

VTU will confer various degrees and postgraduate degrees to over 50,000 students. They include 339 PhDs, and on MSc engineering by research degree and 60 BE honours degrees and BE, BE autonomous, B Tech, B Plan, B Arch degrees.

Gold medal winners include Sahil Mohan Somanache of KLE Dr. M. S. Sheshgiri College Of Engineering & Technology, Belagavi, with 12 medals, G. Vishnu Priya of Bangalore Institute Of Technology, Bebgaluru, with 10, Reshma G of S.J.B. Institute Of Technology, Bengaluru, Mohankumar L., of S.J.B. Institute Of Technology, Bengaluru, and Hruthika G. of Ballari Institute Of Technology and Management, with seven medals, Krithika Senthil of Atria Institute Of Technology, and Anushree P of R.N.S. Institute Of Technology with four medals each, Malathesh N. of Dr. T. Thimmaiah Institute of Technology, K.G.F., Janani D of G.M. Institute Of Technology, Davangere, and Saurav V. Ingle Shree Devi Institute Of Technology with two medals each.

Registrar B. E. Rangaswamy and Registrar (evaluation) T.N. Sreenivasa were present in the press meet.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / Bangalore / students / universities and colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.