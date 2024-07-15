VTU to confer doctorates to ISRO chairman, two others

VTU will confer honourary doctorates on S. Somanath, ISRO chairman, Sadhguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, founder of Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Science & Research, Chickballapura, and Hari K. Marar Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, who is the Chancellor of the University, and M.C. Sudhakar, Higher Education Minister, will give away these Doctor of Science honoris causa degrees at the university’s 24th convocation in Belagavi on Thursday.

V-C S. Vidyashankar told reporters in Belagavi on Monday that Govindan Rangarajan, Director, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, will be the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address.

Pass percentages

The pass percentage among girls was 95 while it was 79 among boys. The pass percentage among SC/ST students was 74. It was 85% for SC/ST girls while it was 73% for SC/ST boys.

VTU will confer various degrees and postgraduate degrees to over 50,000 students. They include 339 PhDs, and on MSc engineering by research degree and 60 BE honours degrees and BE, BE autonomous, B Tech, B Plan, B Arch degrees.

Gold medal winners include Sahil Mohan Somanache of KLE Dr. M. S. Sheshgiri College Of Engineering & Technology, Belagavi, with 12 medals, G. Vishnu Priya of Bangalore Institute Of Technology, Bebgaluru, with 10, Reshma G of S.J.B. Institute Of Technology, Bengaluru, Mohankumar L., of S.J.B. Institute Of Technology, Bengaluru, and Hruthika G. of Ballari Institute Of Technology and Management, with seven medals, Krithika Senthil of Atria Institute Of Technology, and Anushree P of R.N.S. Institute Of Technology with four medals each, Malathesh N. of Dr. T. Thimmaiah Institute of Technology, K.G.F., Janani D of G.M. Institute Of Technology, Davangere, and Saurav V. Ingle Shree Devi Institute Of Technology with two medals each.

Registrar B. E. Rangaswamy and Registrar (evaluation) T.N. Sreenivasa were present in the press meet.