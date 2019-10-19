VTU to collect and curate research under one umbrella

Innovation, research, and easy access to papers and publications are the buzz words at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), which plans to subscribe to a patent database. This resource, officials believe, will encourage novel research and help institutions analyse market needs. It will also encourage researchers in the patent-filing process.

To make this process easier, the university has decided to establish a Research Information Management System for all its affiliated colleges and regional centres. The varsity will collect, curate, and consolidate all its publications as well as those of its affiliated colleges. The service will be implemented in collaboration with the Information Library Network through the MHRD-funded project, Indian Research Information Network System platform.

The university is also developing a software, Open Researcher and Contributors Identification’, which will help students and teachers access research more easily. It has also instructed all its faculty members, research scholars, and students to include the fact that they are affiliated with the VTU while submitting journal articles, conference papers, etc. “This will help VTU bring all its publications under one umbrella,” said a varsity official.

Ph.D scholars have been given a protocol of how to word their research thesis when submitting their work. “While there is enormous amount of research that we do as a university, it is very badly documented and there has been no effort to collate it under one platform. We hope to reverse that and ensure that students have access to research work done by scholars and faculty members of our university,” the official added.

Rahul B., an engineering student, welcomed the move. “Often when we try to use research papers for references, we find that we have to subscribe to the journals and it is not economical for us as students. If we have a rich body of research in the university, it will help us immensely,” he said.