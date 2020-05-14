VTU students for promotion without evaluation

Several engineering students affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) have started an online campaign urging the varsity to promote them without evaluation.

Due to the lockdown, the classes for students were held online. However, many students said they are unable to understand the online classes, which they described as unhelpful. They argued that they would be unable to appear for the examination.

According to the VTU calendar of events, the academic year is scheduled to end on June 1 and semester-end examinations are slated for June and the results for July.

One final-year student said they were facing several problems due to network issues. “Some students from remote areas who have returned to their hometowns are not able to attend classes due to poor Internet connectivity,” the student said, making a case for internal assessment marks to be considered to grade students.

A professor of an engineering college in Bengaluru admitted that although students were trying to adapt to the new teaching method, it was difficult to explain many concepts virtually.

Karisiddappa, VTU Vice-Chancellor, said the decision rests with the State government. “It is a problem that is not peculiar to our university alone. The State government and the UGC need to take a decision for all universities,” he said.

He added that he was aware of the problems faced by students and ppointed out that on an average, only 70% were able to attend online classes. “We have always maintained that online learning is not enough and needs to be followed up with classroom sessions once colleges reopen,” he said, adding that all grievances will be addressed.

Many others like Bangalore University are mulling over the possibility of online examinations.