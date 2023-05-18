HamberMenu
VTU starts graduate programmes in six disciplines on four campuses

May 18, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has begun graduate programmes in six disciplines on its four campuses, including in Belagavi, Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar said in Belagavi on Thursday.

These will be apart from the M.Tech courses being offered on these campuses, he told journalists.

On the Belagavi campus (CET Code – E279), the technological sciences university has started B.Tech courses in Robotics & Automation, Computer Science and Business Systems, Electronics and Computer Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering.

On the Muddenahalli campus in Chikkaballapur district (CET Code – E278), a B.Tech programme will be offered in Aeronautical Engineering, Mechanical and Smart Manufacturing and Electronics and Computer Engineering.

On the VTU Mysuru campus (CET Code – E290), B.Tech will be available in Computer Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering and on the VTU Kalaburagi campus (CET Code – E289), students will be admitted to B.Tech courses in Computer Science and Engineering and Electronic and Computer Engineering.

