VTU start-up hub to mentor students’ ideas

December 16, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - MYSURU

Start-ups are being encouraged by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) to mentor students’ ideas with Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation (VRIF) being set up in the new building at its headquarters at Belagavi.

“It will be a hub for start-ups to promote their skills. We mentor the students’ ideas to take up the start-ups. Many interactions with industry experts have been conducted for chalking out the research and innovation programmes at this centre. Also, the university is offering a full-time Ph.D programme with ₹30,000 a month as internship amount,” said VTU Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S. in Mysuru on Saturday.

These are the VTU’s efforts to beat the common argument that the majority of the engineering graduates are ‘unemployable’. “I request the graduates to avail these programmes and engage themselves in research, development, and innovation programmes which are essential not only for your career development but also to help develop ‘Make in India’ products,” he said, while addressing students at NIE’s 13th graduation day here.