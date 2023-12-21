ADVERTISEMENT

VTU signs MoU with Medini Technologies to set up Centres of Excellence in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, Dandeli

December 21, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

VTU Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar C. with signatories during the signing of an MoU with Medini Technologies in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medini Technologies, a private IT company, to establish Centres of Excellence at its Regional Centres in Kalaburagi and Bengaluru and at the VTU National Academy for Skill Development at Dandeli.

It has also renewed the MoU for such centres at the post-graduation and skill development centre at Talakal and for software support from Medini Technologies for core engineering departments of VTU affiliated institutions.

These initiatives are expected to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, creating a dynamic platform for skill development, joint research and knowledge exchange.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU was signed here on Wednesday in the presence of Vice Chancellor Vidyashankar C., Registrar Rangaswamy B.E., Director, Skill Development, Sandhya R. Anvekar, Special Officer Baswarajappa Y.H., founder-Managing Director Pradeep Kallur and design engineer Nijagunaswamy Neglurmath.

Dr. Vidyashankar said that it is a pivotal initiative poised to enhance workforce capabilities. This collaborative agreement underscores a joint commitment to fostering learning environments and equipping individuals with essential skills for a dynamic job market. It signifies a strategic partnership aimed at empowering communities and driving socio-economic growth.

Mr. Kallur said that the centre is a dedicated hub for academic excellence and professional development. This initiative is designed to provide students with unparalleled resources, mentorship and opportunities, fostering an environment that nurtures learning, innovation and the honing of skills essential for future success, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US