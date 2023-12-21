VTU signs MoU with Medini Technologies to set up Centres of Excellence in Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, Dandeli

December 21, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Belagavi

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Medini Technologies, a private IT company, to establish Centres of Excellence at its Regional Centres in Kalaburagi and Bengaluru and at the VTU National Academy for Skill Development at Dandeli.

It has also renewed the MoU for such centres at the post-graduation and skill development centre at Talakal and for software support from Medini Technologies for core engineering departments of VTU affiliated institutions.

These initiatives are expected to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, creating a dynamic platform for skill development, joint research and knowledge exchange.

The MoU was signed here on Wednesday in the presence of Vice Chancellor Vidyashankar C., Registrar Rangaswamy B.E., Director, Skill Development, Sandhya R. Anvekar, Special Officer Baswarajappa Y.H., founder-Managing Director Pradeep Kallur and design engineer Nijagunaswamy Neglurmath.

Dr. Vidyashankar said that it is a pivotal initiative poised to enhance workforce capabilities. This collaborative agreement underscores a joint commitment to fostering learning environments and equipping individuals with essential skills for a dynamic job market. It signifies a strategic partnership aimed at empowering communities and driving socio-economic growth.

Mr. Kallur said that the centre is a dedicated hub for academic excellence and professional development. This initiative is designed to provide students with unparalleled resources, mentorship and opportunities, fostering an environment that nurtures learning, innovation and the honing of skills essential for future success, according to a release.