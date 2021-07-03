VTU signs MoU with Bengaluru’s AFTC

belagavi

03 July 2021

PG degrees in Aeronautical Engineering to be awarded to Indian Air Force officers

The Air Force Technical College (AFTC), Bengaluru, has entered into an agreement with Belagavi-based VTU to award postgraduate degrees in Aeronautical Engineering to Indian Air force officers.

Air Commodore Biji Philip, Commandant of AFTC, and A.S. Deshpande, Registrar, VTU, signed a MoU in Belagavi on Friday.

The two institutions will jointly offer MTech programme in Aeronautical Engineering. The degree will be awarded with six different specialisations and will follow all AICTE and VTU norms.

“This would be a major step to leverage skills and research endeavours of both organisations,” the signitaries said.

Dr. Deshapande said the two institutions will complement each other.

“We will have faculty exchange and cross-training programmes. We will share laboratories and design the programmes together. That will help the university as well as Air Force officers,” he told The Hindu.

The VTU has been offering diploma programmes for in- service officers for many years. Now we are expanding the partnership to postgraduate programmes, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of VTU Karisidappa expressed confidence that the partnership will leverage skills n research endeavours of both the institutions.