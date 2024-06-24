ADVERTISEMENT

VTU Regional Director honoured with ISTE fellowship in Bhubaneswar

Published - June 24, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau

Director of Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Basavaraj Gadgay being honoured at the 53rd ISTE National Annual Convention at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Director of Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Basavaraj Gadgay has been honoured with a honorary fellowship of the National Society for Technical Education (ISTE) for 2023.

He was one among the five scholars who received the fellowship at the 53rd ISTE National Annual Convention held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), a Deemed to be University, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha recently.

Director, IIT Delhi, Rangan Banerjee, Major General (Retd.) Mahesh Kumar Hada, the former Advisor, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Rajendra B. Kakde, Advisor-I, AICTE and Senior Advisor (Environment and Climate Change), Bihar State Disaster Management Authority, Anil Kumar were the other scholars who were awarded the fellowship.

Founder of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KITIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Achyuta Samanta, president of ISTE Pratap Singh Kaka Saheb Desai, Vice-Chancellor of KISS Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice-Chancellor of KIIT Saranjit Singh, Vice-President, ISTE, R. Baskar, Vice-President, ISTE, Gujjala Venkatasubbaiah, Treasurer of ISTE Sharanappa G. Malashetty and Executive Secretary, ISTE, Syed Majid Ali were among the dignitaries who participated in the event.

