VTU Regional Director elected to IETE Governing Council

Regional Director (Kalaburagi) of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Basavaraj Gadgay has been elected as a member of the Governing Council of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE).

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Gadgay, an electronics and communication engineering expert, who has been elected with the highest number of votes from Karnataka, will serve in the IETE Governing Council for the next three years.

As many as 29 candidates contested for the seven vacant positions in the Governing Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

M.H. Kori and Satyananda are the other candidates elected to the Governing Council of IETE from Karnataka.

Founded in 1953, the IETE, India’s leading recognised professional society devoted to advancing science, technology, electronics, telecommunication and information technology, has its operations all over India through its 63 regional centres. It has over 1.25 lakh voters.

Prof. Gadgay was honoured with an honorary fellowship from the National Society for Technical Education (ISTE) for 2023 a few days ago. Just as the news of Prof. Gadgay’s election was out, students, faculty members and his well-wishers celebrated and complimented him at the Regional Centre (Kalaburagi) of the VTU on Wednesday.

“I have dedicated my life to the advancement of science and technology, particularly in the field of electronics and telecommunication. Kalaburagi Regional Centre of VTU has already developed into one of the most sought-after institutions for technical education. I aim to take it to newer heights and get a position in the top 10 technological institutions in the country,” Prof. Gadgay said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.