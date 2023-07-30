VTU plans mini convocations to help PG students get documents early

July 30, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Belagavi

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is contemplating organising mini convocations to fix some issues in the delay in releasing documents of post-graduate (PG) students, Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar said in Belagavi recently.

In the recent years, there have been some delays in post-graduate students getting documents on time.

“We want to fix this by holding a mini convocation for M.Tech, MBA, MCA and Ph.D students so that they can get documents earlier than before,” Prof. Vidyashankar told journalists.

“The system of two convocations a year will continue for a few years till the whole academic timetable is reset to the proper schedule,” he said.

“Efforts are being made to make VTU an institution of global importance. This includes realigning VTU academic timetable to those of international universities and institutions. Either our students may aspire to go there or students there may join us. Changes like two convocations and faster evaluations and answer paper processing will help us achieve that,” he said.

“We have also begun reforming our examination and evaluation process. This helped us declare results by May this year. This saved precious time [two months] of some students who wanted to join foreign universities,” he said. “We will also start post-graduation admissions earlier this year,” he added.

