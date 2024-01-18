VTU organises Design Thinking Bootcamp for engineering students

January 18, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Belagavi

A one-day Design Thinking Bootcamp for engineering students was organised to launch Lift-off Belagavi Start-up and a Student Start-up Challenge in Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi on Thursday.

Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation (VRIF), a non-profit Section 8 company established by VTU, organised the event.

It was organised in collaboration with TiE Bangalore, Selco Foundation and Wadhwani Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

VTU Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S. launched the bootcamp and start-up programmes.

“VTU has set a target of creating at least 25 start-ups this year,” he said.

“Towards this end, several such programmes are being conducted in association with industries,” he added.

The purpose of VTU is not only to provide training but also to recognize and financially support innovative and creative skills of students, provide a platform to new ideas and help them establish start-ups, he said.

He said that VTU has implemented several projects for the holistic development of engineering students of the State. Under these schemes, students are imparted necessary skills through internships and training, bringing various industries on campus.

VTU has established a state-of-the-art CNC Machine workshop where students are exposed to hands-on training in designing, programing and machining of industry products, he said.

VTU will also set up skill imparting laboratories in different fields. Correspondingly, training programs are being conducted at VTU skill centres in Koppal and Dandeli, he said.

Resource persons, including Srilakshmi Unni, Senior Program Manager of Selco Foundation, Madan Padaki of TiE Bangalore, Miss Sangamitra Bhasina of Wadhwani Foundation and Head of KDEM Department Venkatesh Patil conducted training sessions.

VTU Registrar B.E. Rangaswamy, Registrar (Evaluation) T.N. Srineevasa, Finance Officer M.A. Sapna and Coordinator of VRIF Santosh Ittanagi were present.

Over 250 students from Koppal, Gadag, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Belagavi districts participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.