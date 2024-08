Students of first-year MBA (Digital Marketing) from the PG Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Mysuru took part in a cleaning and seed ball planting programme near Melkote recently.

The seed balls were planted at Dhanushkoti and cleaning drive was taken up at Kunti Bettta as part of Green Club activities. RFO Jagadish Gowda coordinated the event.

MBA Department Coordinator M.S. Yathish Chandra, Hema Patil, Manjunath M.K., Deepak, and others took part in the initiative.

