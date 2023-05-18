VTU launches a range of new initiatives to help improve quality of teaching-learning process

May 18, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Belagavi

“Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has started a range of new initiatives to improve the quality of the teaching-learning process and to prepare students for the challenges of the future,” Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“We have successfully implemented several measures such as Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) from the first year BE/B.Tech courses effectively from this academic year. This is in line with international standards in higher education and it will help students get more freedom in choosing subjects,” he told journalists.

The VTU has introduced Skill/Ability Enhancement Courses in Emerging Technologies, Programming Language, Biology for Engineers, Innovation & Design Thinking, Universal Human Values (UHV), Scientific Foundation of Health, History, Arts, Social Science, Economics & Banking, Literature, Research Methodology, IPR and Law. Students are free to select subjects of their interest as per the skill requirement from first year itself.

A graduate student can opt for BE/B.Tech courses with Minor and Honours programmes in inter-disciplinary and multi-disciplinary subjects. For example, a Mechanical Engineering student can opt for Minor degree in computer related/advanced subjects.

It will have multi-disciplinary project work and integration of theory and laboratory courses wherever required.

The VTU plans to offer massive open online courses (MOOC ) in 12-15 subjects. Students from all over the world can benefit from them. They can appear for examinations from wherever they are.

“All India Council for Technical Education officers have inspected our facilities already. If we get the necessary approvals, we plan to start the courses from this academic year itself,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Study material will be provided to the students. Apart from written material that can be downloaded from the university website, students can listen to the video lectures on various topics. Some of these courses will be free, while others will be available at fees lesser than that for regular courses, he said.

An Online Admissions Approval System will be implemented from this academic year.

Students will be allowed short-term internships on social connect, research and innovation and, this is apart from the six months industry and research internship.

A complete outcome based education (OBE) is being implemented in teaching, learning and assessment.

Reforms have been introduced in the declaration of results. The semester-end exam results are released in record time of within 10 days of the last exam. All students are getting their exam results through WhatsApp. Grade cards and transcripts will be available within 24 hours. The quality of convocation certificates is enhanced with more than 15 security features.

The VTU has introduced Make-up Examination from the 2022 schemes to map similar to autonomous institutions. QR Codes have been introduced on convocation certificates.

A doctorate programme has been revised to make single regulation in all streams. The process speed has been increased in all levels. Plagiarism percentage has been reduced from 25 to 10 to maintain international standards of thesis. Issuing of Ph.D provisional degree certificates is being achieved in a day of the viva voce examinations.

The VTU is considering NPTEL courses certification for Ph.D course work. A special revaluation scheme has been introduced for Ph.D course work, Dr. Vidyashankar said.