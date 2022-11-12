VTU Kalaburagi regional centre to hold international conference on functional glasses

As part of the celebration of the United Nations International Year of Glass – 2022, Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has planned an international conference on functional glasses to be held on its campus on Monday.

Addressing a media conference along with M.S. Jogad, the convener of the conference and other senior academicians at his office on Saturday, Basawaraj Gadgay, Regional Director and Head of VTU’s Kalaburagi centre, said eminent speakers from different parts of the country would present papers on different aspects and technological advancements in the development of glass.

G.P. Kothiyal from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, would speak on glass sustainable development, B.B. Kale, Centre for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET), Pune, will speak on nanostructured energy storage materials, Jose M.F. Ferreira from Portugal will present a paper on Alkali-free bioactive glass compositions for the most demanding applications in healthcare, bone regeneration and tissue engineering, M.S. Jogad form Indian Association of Physics Teachers (IAPT) will speak on dielectric and structural studies of some oxide glasses and glass ceramics, A.R. Kulkarni from Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, would present a paper on Ionics in phosphate glasses – looking back looking forward, C.K. Jayashankar from Tirupathi would give a brief an overview of rare earth doped glasses, P.S.R. Krishna from BARC, Mumbai, would speak on neutron diffraction by Dhruva Reactor, Rashmi Salagare from Pune would speak on neutron diffraction in disordered materials (glass), and Bernhard Rolling from Germany would speak on characterization of solid electrolytes.

Mr. Jogad added that one more speaker from United States, Shiva Gadag, also confirmed his participation in the event.

Vidyashankar S., Vice-Chancellor of VTU, Belagavi, and V. Gunashekhar Reddy, president of The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, New Delhi, would be the chief guests. Yeshwanth Gurukar, Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi, would release a souvenir and book on glass in the evening.

“I am hopeful that the papers and speeches by the eminent speakers of international standard who have made significant contributions in the research and development of glass would be helpful to the participants in the conference. Mainly students and the teachers from science and technology fields would participate in the event,” he said.