VTU Kalaburagi hosts anaemia, cervical cancer awareness event

Published - August 01, 2024 07:20 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The anaemia and cervical cancer awareness event being inaugurated at the Regional Centre of VTU in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With a view to enhancing health and well-being of women, Kalaburagi Regional Centre of Visvesvaraya Technological University hosted a talk on “Anaemia and Cervical Cancer Awareness for Women” under the guidance of Chairperson, Women Cell, VTU Belagavi, Sandhya Anvekar.

The event was organised by a team of Women Cell Coordinators of VTU Kalaburagi Shubhangi Chikte, Shailaja Kheni and co-coordinator Swaroopa Shastri.

The speakers for the talk were Kaveri Patil and Mamata Patil from Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences, Kalaburagi.

Dr. Mamata Patil rendered her talk on Anaemia and its causes. She said that anaemia is a condition characterised by a lack of healthy red blood cells, leading to fatigue, weakness and various other health complications.

It is particularly common among women due to factors such as menstruation, pregnancy and inadequate nutrition. She shared the importance of maintaining a balanced diet and stressed on the need for increasing intake of iron-rich food. She also pointed out the importance of donating blood.

In her talk on cervical cancer and its causes, Dr. Kaveri Patil, who is a renowned gynaecologist from GIMS, focused on precaution, screening and treatment.

She told the young students about the importance of personal health and hygiene. She also stressed the importance of HPV Vaccine.

The event was hosted by Assistant Professor Saniya Farheen.

