VTU Kalaburagi centre gets Intellectual Property Cell

October 19, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Putting education at the top of his priorities, Chairman of the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Ajay Singh has said that health, agriculture and environment are also key areas for the board to focus on.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an Intellectual Property Cell at the Regional Campus of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Kalaburagi on Thursday, Mr. Singh said that 87% of KKRDB funds have been released after he assumed office, for different development works taken up in all the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka.

The programme was jointly organised by VTU and the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology (KSCST).

“Our government is committed to ensuring the development of Kalyana Karnataka. We have declared 2023-24 as a year of education and have put the sector at the top of our priority list. Besides education, we will give adequate importance to other key sectors, including health, agriculture and environment,” Mr. Singh said.

Commending the VTU’s regional centre in Kalaburagi for its activities, Mr. Singh appealed to the legislators to visit the centre and offer funds for its activities and development. “The KKRDB will provide funds to the regional centre of VTU in Kalaburagi for development, especially infrastructure and research,” he said.

Mr. Singh asked students to achieve their goals by living in the present and not in their past or future. “We must not just stare at the stairs of success, but rather step on them and achieve the desired success,” he told them.

Pointing to the various accolades acquired by the pioneers and students of his institution, Regional Director, VTU Kalaburagi, Basavaraj Gadgay, who presided over the ceremony, stressed the need for further expansion and development of the university in many aspects.

Executive Secretary of KSCST U.T. Vijay highlighted the importance of securing the rights of people of the region with the help of the newly inaugurated Intellectual Property Cell. He said that the cell will help the candidates concerned in various ways, including funding and other requirements, in accomplishing their dreams in the right direction.

Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Dayananad Agsar, Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil, KKRDB secretary Sundaresh Babu, HKE Society president Bhimashankar Bilgundi and others were present.

