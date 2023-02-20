VTU is working to ensure results are announced within 10 days of exam, says V-C Vidyashankar

February 20, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Belagavi

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is introducing wide-ranging examination reforms that will ensure that results are available within 10 days of the examination, Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar said in Belagavi on Monday.

“We have observed that examination results are being delayed in some semesters. That is why, we are putting in place systems and processes to overhaul the examination and evaluation system,” he said.

“With that, we will make sure that the university is able to announce results of every examination within 10 days of the last paper,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

The reforms include online transfer of question papers and other documents to colleges, decentralised valuation, subject-wise swapping of answered papers, fixing individual accountability for the system in colleges and automated aggregation of marks.

“Some of these have already been tried in various colleges and universities, including VTU, in the past with significant success. The module is ready. We will implement them before the next semester,” Dr. Vidyashankar said.

He said that centralised evaluation will be done away with and all evaluations will be done in notified colleges. Answer papers will be exchanged between colleges that have the same subject faculty. The exchange will be a confidential process done in a double blind manner. This will reduce the time taken for evaluation. “We are confident that the results will be declared earlier than now,” he added.

According to him, VTU will put in place a standardised academic calendar and time-table that is in tune with national and international institutions. “Our goal is to see that there is a synchronisation of our calendar with other eminent institutions so that our students do not miss the chance of getting admission in those institutions after passing out of VTU or join our courses after passing courses from there,” he said.

As far as possible, all colleges in the university and autonomous colleges will be asked to follow a similar calendar of events, he said in response to a query.

The university has noted that the pass percentage of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes students is fewer than those of unreserved category students. “We will address this issue by arranging extra classes for them and by provding counselling and other support systems,” he said.