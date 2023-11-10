HamberMenu
VTU introduces Indian Knowledge System course for engineering students

November 10, 2023 05:19 am | Updated 05:19 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has adopted ancient mathematics, philosophy, Vedic corpus and other subjects under the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) course for the 6th semester engineering students from the current academic year.

The ability enhancement course has been replaced in the 6th semester with course of IKS, worth one credit.

The VTU said in its circular, “The traditional knowledge, philosophies, sciences and cultural practices that have grown over thousands of year in the Indian subcontinent make up the rich and varied Indian Knowledge System. It covers a broad range of topics such as literature, art, astronomy, yoga, philosophy, spirituality, mathematics and medicine.”

