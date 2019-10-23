VTU inter-college athleticsmeet inaugurated in Bidar

The 22nd State-level Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Inter-Collegiate Athletics Meet 2019 was flagged off at the Panth Rathan Shiromani Sardar Joga Singh Stadium on Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) campus here on Tuesday.

The four-day event, which was a part of the commemoration of the 550th birth anniversary of Saint Guru Nanak Dev, was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor of VTU Karisiddappa.

The sports event would have 44 athletics events in which 1,353 participants from 130 colleges affiliated to VTU are expected to take part.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the event, Dr. Karisiddappa stressed the need for increasing extra-curricular activities for the overall physical and mental development of students.

“Such sports events would help a lot in not just improving the physical and mental health of students, but they will also promote the sportive spirit among the young learning community. Mental and physical health and the sportive spit would, in turn, contribute greatly in the academic performance of students. I am very happy that GNDEC has taken the initiative to host the event while uniquely observing the birth anniversary of Saint Guru Nanak Dev,” he said.

Senior Olympian, Asian Games gold medallist and Arjuna award winner Bheem Singh, GNDEC vice-chairperson Reshma Kaur and principal Ravindra Eklarker, VTU faculty members S.B. Kiwade, Veershetty Mange and Basawaraj Gadgay and others were present.