VTU instructs colleges not to collect fees from SC-ST students eligible for post-matric scholarship

Following the State government’s order, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has instructed all private engineering colleges not to collect any fee from students of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (SC and ST) communities eligible for Post-matric Scholarship Programme during admission. VTU has said colleges will be paid by the Social Welfare Department later.

The State government instituted the scholarship programme from the academic year 2023-24. Under this programme, scholarships are being sanctioned to SC-ST students pursuing various post-matric courses and whose family income is less than ₹2.5 lakh per annum.

“The head of the concerned college/university shall not compel to pay any fee compulsorily at the time of admission in the case of admission to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, polytechnic and other professional courses including medicine, engineering and allied courses in various universities of the state,” the order issued by VTU said.

Despite these norms, it has come to light that some private colleges in Bengaluru were forcing students eligible under this scholarship programme also to pay the complete fees for the year during admission itself, prompting the Social Welfare Department to reissue these guidelines. Following this, VTU has issued a circular to this effect. A total of 208 private engineering colleges operate under VTU in the state.

Under the scholarship programme, the fees fixed by VTU and Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for the government quota seats have been sanctioned. But no other fees can be collected from these students, the Social Welfare Department has said.

To enable this, a card will be issued by the State government to the eligible students, so that they can get admission in all educational institutes without paying any tuition fees and other compulsory fees.