VTU honour for ISRO Chairman

ISRO Chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar and businessman Anand Mahindra of Mahindra and Co. will be honoured with Doctor of Science (honoris causa ) by Visvesvaraya Technological University at its 17th convocation in Belagavi on January 9.

“Governor and Chancellor of the University Vajubhai Wala has approved our plans to award these honorary degrees,” Karisiddappa, Vice-Chancellor, told presspersons in Belagavi on Wednesday.

The technological university will also award Ph.Ds to 304 students, the highest since its inception. Over 61,000 graduate and over 12,000 master degrees in engineering, technology and management will be handed out.

Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, will deliver the convocation address.

Governor Vajubhai Wala, Higher Education Minister and Pro Chancellor Basavaraj Rayareddi, and others will be present.