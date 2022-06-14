VTU gets new Dean Faculty
B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysuru, has been nominated as Dean Faculty of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU).
Considering his contributions in academic and research fields, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) nominated Prof. Sadashive Gowda for the position. He will serve as Dean Faculty for the period from 2022-2025, a press release stated here.
