VTU final semester exam, COMED-K to go on as HC declines to interfere

Court directs State to designate officer to redress grievances of students from other States

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) can go ahead with the 8th semester examination for engineering courses as per schedule from August 24 by following guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), as the Karnataka High Court on Thursday did not interfere in the varsity’s decision to hold the exam.

However, the court directed the State government to designate an officer to redress the grievances of students who will be coming to Karnataka from other States to appear for the exam and resolve their difficulties in coordination with the VTU Registrar.

Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order while hearing a petition filed by some engineering students who questioned the conduct of exam in the present COVID-19 situation. The students had sought a direction to the varsity to hold exam online.

As the VTU said that it is contemplating to give special chance to students who can’t write exam in view of the pandemic, the court asked the varsity to explore the possibility of holding “special chance exams” in online mode, in addition to offline mode after consulting experts, students and other stakeholders.

While directing the university to take all measures to protect the interests of students appearing for the exam, including those under quarantine, as per SOP, the court adjourned further hearing till September 25, while directing the VTU to submit a time-frame to conduct “special chance exams”.

COMED-K on Aug. 19, 20

Meanwhile, a Division Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Ravi V. Hosmani declined to interfere with the conduct of COMED-K entrance test to be held on August 19 and 20 for selecting candidates for medical and engineering courses under management quota seats in private colleges in the State.

Taking note of the orders passed by the court on petitions related to conduct of SSLC and Common Entrance Test-Karnataka, the Bench asked the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) to take all measures to protect the safety of students appearing for the test.