November 25, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Belagavi

VTU felicitated all Rajyotsava award winners from Belagavi on Thursday. Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar felicitated Hanumanth Hukkeri Jaganur, Ashok Babu Neelagar Sindhikurubet, Shankar Buchadi, Raghavendra Anwekar, and Aravind Patil. B.E. Rangaswamy, Registrar, and others were present.