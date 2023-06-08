HamberMenu
VTU conference underscores importance of digital strategies and digital transformation

June 08, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The two-day conference was inaugurated on Thursday as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi.

The two-day conference was inaugurated on Thursday as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A two-day international conference on “Emerging trends challenges and opportunities in Global Business and Technology” was inaugurated at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations in Belagavi on Thursday.

Professor and Director, Institute of Automation and Industrial Management, Germany, Thomas Russack was the chief guest and the keynote speaker.

The programme is being jointly organised in association with Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS).

Prof. Thomas highlighted the importance of digital strategies and digital transformation in today’s scenario. He also said that adopting to and managing unexpected changes and modifications or requirements in the systems are a significant challenge.

“To overcome this, innovation is must. Hence, it is difficult to survive without innovation and without delivering value to customers. Institutions and corporate are moving towards greater transparency and value addition,’‘ he said.

The former Dean and Honorary Professor of Central University of Kerala B. Ramesh stressed the need to network and exchange ideas and thoughts for the mutual growth of institutions and management education as a whole.

Registrar of VTU B.E. Rangaswamy said that to become a $5 trillion economy country, India needs to achieve innovative technology tools and business systems and models that will go hand in hand.

VTU Registrar (Evaluation) T.N. Sreenivasa said that “we have to provide the country with job providers and not job seekers.” He highlighted the latest best practices that are being introduced in the system at VTU. He underlined that VTU figured in the top 100 institutions as per the NIRF rankings 2023.

Chairperson, MBA, VTU, M.M. Munshi said that the conference received over 203 full research papers on various topics.

Assistant Professor Department of Management Lakshminarayan, teachers and staff were present.

