VTU, celebrating silver jubilee, draws up various plans to go forward

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in Belagavi, which is celebrating silver jubilee this year, is set to witness several reforms and undergo several changes in its structure.

Vice-Chancellor of the university S. Vidyashankar has drawn up short-term and long-term plans for the institution to go forward.

In the ensuing months, he has plans to modernise the institution, fix some issues with evaluation and revaluation, renew the curriculum, work in coordination with industry to increase chances of internship, onsite training and employment.

“Our long-term plans include evolution of VTU into a new age university of global standards. It will include turning the university into a multi-disciplinary institution as per the mandate of the New National Education Policy, set up an all-India level institution that offers various types of technical courses in the online mode and to set up a centre to train teachers and engineering students that offers short-term courses,” Prof. Vidyashankar told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the university will organise various programmes round the year to mark its silver jubilee. They will include lectures from entrepreneurs, academics and eminent personalities and industry-academia interactions.

As an immediate measure, the university will work with industry to renew the curriculum. “We are holding a meeting with corporate leaders in Bengaluru on February 8 to ask them to contribute to our curriculum formation and renewal. Several IT and non-IT engineering companies will participate,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

“We have ambitious plans to develop VTU into a multi-disciplinary institution that offers courses in arts, commerce and science. We are going to construct teaching blocks and students hostels on land on VTU campuses in Belagavi and other places that have not been utilised. Inter-disciplinary education involves integration of arts and commerce subjects with STEM subjects. This can lead to creativity and innovation, problem-solving abilities, teamwork and increased social awareness among students, he said.

IT seizure

“We also have long-term plans to start a medical college on the Belagavi campus. This plan is contingent on the Income Tax Department refunding the ₹441 crore that was seized a few years ago. If we get the money back, we will start building a hospital at a cost of ₹150 crore and set up other infrastructure,” he said.

In 2014, the Department of Income Tax seized the university’s bank accounts with ₹441 crore and imposed a penalty of ₹125 crore on it. The Central government accorded tax exemption to VTU prospectively from 2015. The university’s repeated demands for retrospective exemptions have not been accepted. VTU, however, has obtained exemption for donations, since its inception in 1998.

“We are confident of getting back the money that has been seized by the Department of Income Tax eight years ago. The case is now before the IT Appellate Tribunal. We are asking them to treat us like any other university. While several private universities are enjoying Income Tax exemption, we have been deprived of it,” he said.

“More over, the Department of Income Tax has not seized the bank accounts of other public universities such as Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences that has over ₹1,500 crore in its bank accounts and Karnataka State Open University that has around ₹550 crore. We are asking them to withdraw this discriminatory action,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

However, retired Income Tax officer and lawyer Sudarshan Khokate, who has handled VTU’s case in the past, is sceptical about the return of funds. “I do not think VTU will ever get back that money. It can only urge the Union government to return that much money in the form of grants from the University Grants Commission or any other agencies that fund higher education,” he said.

“As per the IT Act, each assessment year is different. Income above declared expenditure was seized by IT officers. The university failed to provide proof of long-term plans of spending that money. VTU’s appeals were dismissed by the Supreme Court in 2016,” he said.