VTU Belagavi launches programme to help students turn entrepreneurs

Visvesvaraya Technological University launched Emerge-24, a programme to help students turn entrepreneurs, here recently.

Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S. said that with India being the largest populated country in the world, there is a need to create more entrepreneurs instead of employees.

“We all know that a person grows into an entrepreneur because of his interest, that is, he becomes an entrepreneur out of his interest. But today, students or young people who do not have that interest in entrepreneurship but have skills and innovative thinking need to be encouraged by such platforms to develop interest about entrepreneurship and to have start-ups and grow as entrepreneurs,” he said.

“In this regard, VTU has established the Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation (VRIF) and is working to foster interest in entrepreneurship among students. It is to achieve such objectives, we are launching Emerge -24,” he said.

The launch coincided with World Entrepreneurship Day. It was celebrated by Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation (VRIF), a Section 8 company of VTU.

Entrepreneur Dileep Chandak, founder and MD of Vega Auto Accessories, was the chief guest. He spoke about the growth of his industry since its early days.

He said that ups and downs are always part of a journey as an entrepreneur.

“We are bound to suffer losses and upsets in our trade. However, we need to bear all that and continue with patience. Only then you can grow and become a successful entrepreneur,” he said.

“It is common and natural for entrepreneurs to receive negative feedback about their business. But this should not deter them. We should use them as guidance about our quality and management of products and improve upon them,” he said.

“We cannot act according to everyone’s demand and interests and cannot make everyone happy. But we should not panic at that moment. We have to critically analyze and check that demand and potential of demand to grow. A student or any person who wishes to become a successful entrepreneur should not have any kind of negative thinking in mind,” he said.

“When someone comes up with an innovative idea, you should appreciate and encourage them by praising and supporting them,” he said.