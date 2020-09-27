VTU and NITK to implement TechnologyEnabled Learning through Virtual Labs

Belagavi

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) and National Institute of Technology, Karnataka, Surathkal, will collaborate in implementing Technology Enabled Learning through Virtual Labs in all the affiliated institutions of the university.

VTU Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa and NITK’s K.V. Gangadharan held an online meeting with principals of affiliated colleges on Friday.

The Vice-Chancellor said that Virtual Labs was an initiative under the National Mission on Education through ICT funded by the Union Ministry of Education for aiding Technology Enabled Learning in the field of experiential education in engineering and science subjects.

It is a free-to-access online repository for students and teachers and provides more than a thousand experiments across different streams for students across the country. Virtual Labs has been developed and maintained by 11 participating institutions led by IIT Delhi. NITK Surathkal is one of the key members of this consortium.

The participating faculties shall be supported by NITK Surathkal by way of online training programmes. Subsequently, the university shall collaborate with Virtual Labs team at the Centre for System Design at NITK Surathkal in creating content for advanced subject areas relevant to the current academic and professional environment.

Principals and faculty of over 190 affiliated colleges participated, said a release.