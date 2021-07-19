VTU allows students to opt for online, offline classes

Belagavi

19 July 2021 19:24 IST

However, only those who have received at least one dose of vaccine can attend offline classes

Engineering colleges governed by Vivesvaraya Technological University (VTU) in the State will reopen on July 26. Classes will be held in online and offline mode and students can choose to attend them through any mode. Only those students who have received at least one dose of vaccine can attend offline classes.

“We have allowed all engineering colleges to start classes in blended mode. Students can choose either online or offline classes. But those who want to attend offline classes should have received at least one dose of vaccine as per the State government protocol,’’ Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa said in Belagavi on Monday.

The State is among those with the highest vaccination levels. It is one of the six in the country where vaccination has crossed two crore doses.

All engineering colleges under the ambit of VTU started vaccinations for their staff and students in June fourth week. Vaccination targets for faculty and staff have crossed 88.88%. And, 72.83% of students have been vaccinated so far. Vaccination drives are still continuing and they will be completed soon.

The university is collecting vaccination data of students in the State and from elsewhere.

Examination

“We have conducted examinations for a major portion of first semester BE/B.Tech/B.Plan/B.Arch programmes. Examinations for the remaining subjects will be conducted as per the timetable already announced. A few pending papers will be conducted as per the timetable,” he said.

First semester examinations of undergraduate programmes, i.e., BE/B.Tech/B.Plan/B.Arch and postgraduate programmes for M.Tech/M.Arch/MBA/MCA will be conducted in offline mode (pen and paper) as per timetable. The examination will be conducted by taking all precautions by following standard operating procedure.

The semester 10 examinations for B.Arch programme have been conducted.

Examinations for semester eight of BE/B.Tech/B.Plan, semester four of M.Arch/MBA/M.Tech and semester six of MCA examinations schedule are already notified and they will be conducted as per schedule in offline (pen and paper) mode with open choice question paper pattern.

However, project/seminar/internship viva-voce examinations will be conducted in online mode.

The results of the second, fourth and sixth semesters of BE/B.Tech/B.Plan, eighth semester of B.Arch, second semester of M.Arch./MBA/ M.Tech, second and fourth semester MCA and M.Tech (part-time), will be processed as per the guidelines issued by UGC/AICTE/State government with the approval of the university authorities.

A timetable will be announced for the conduct of classes of undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in the blended mode in batches from July 26, 2021 onwards.

Students who have backlog papers will have appear for offline examinations at the end of the semester. However, they will benefit from open choice question paper mode.

Kannada-medium

Of the 203 colleges in the State, 75 are eligible to start classes in Kannada-medium as per AICTE guidelines. Of them, 25 have volunteered to start classes in the academic year 2022-2023.

VTU has already assigned the task of preparing engineering textbooks in Kannada. Work is on and the textbooks for all subjects for the first year will be ready in a few weeks, Dr. Karisiddappa said.