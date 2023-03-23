ADVERTISEMENT

VST crosses production milestone of 500,000 power tillers from its plant at Malur in Karnataka

March 23, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

VST has been designing and manufacturing multi-functional tillers and tractors for the domestic and international markets for the last five decades

The Hindu Bureau

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VST), a farm equipment manufacturer, has crossed the production milestone of 500,000 power tillers from its plant at Malur, on the outskirts of the city.

Antony Cherukara, CEO, VST, said on Thursday, “This is a testimony to the customer confidence in VST power tillers and it will be a stepping stone to many more accolades for us in times to come.’‘

Currently, the power tiller industry in India is around 60,000 units and it is expected to grow to 100,000 units by the year 2025. VST is the leader in the segment and holds a market share of over 65% in the country, as per VST. “We are focusing on small farm mechanisation and have introduced a wide range of smart farm machines for small and marginal farmers,’‘ said the firm.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company has introduced the electric start power tiller in the 16 HP and 9 HP category, a range of power weeders, which start from 3.5 hp to 8 hp, a range of brush cutters, multi-crop reaper, for the segment.

VST has been designing and manufacturing multi-functional tillers and tractors for the domestic and international markets for the last five decades. Some of its smart farm machines are used for puddling, inter-cultivation, bund formation, earthing up & de-weeding mainly for crops like Sugarcane, Paddy, Cotton, Vegetables, Horticulture, Turmeric, and Ginger.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US