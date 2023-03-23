VST crosses production milestone of 500,000 power tillers from its plant at Malur in Karnataka

March 23, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VST), a farm equipment manufacturer, has crossed the production milestone of 500,000 power tillers from its plant at Malur, on the outskirts of the city.

Antony Cherukara, CEO, VST, said on Thursday, “This is a testimony to the customer confidence in VST power tillers and it will be a stepping stone to many more accolades for us in times to come.’‘

Currently, the power tiller industry in India is around 60,000 units and it is expected to grow to 100,000 units by the year 2025. VST is the leader in the segment and holds a market share of over 65% in the country, as per VST. “We are focusing on small farm mechanisation and have introduced a wide range of smart farm machines for small and marginal farmers,’‘ said the firm.

The company has introduced the electric start power tiller in the 16 HP and 9 HP category, a range of power weeders, which start from 3.5 hp to 8 hp, a range of brush cutters, multi-crop reaper, for the segment.

VST has been designing and manufacturing multi-functional tillers and tractors for the domestic and international markets for the last five decades. Some of its smart farm machines are used for puddling, inter-cultivation, bund formation, earthing up & de-weeding mainly for crops like Sugarcane, Paddy, Cotton, Vegetables, Horticulture, Turmeric, and Ginger.