VSKU examinations postponed

KALABURAGI

17 April 2021 18:33 IST

Taking note of the ongoing agitation of transport employees, Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University (VSKU), Ballari, has postponed the examinations of first, third and fifth semesters of undergraduate and postgraduate courses that were scheduled to begin from Monday and Tuesday respectively.

In a media note, Shashikanth S. Udikeri, Registrar (Evaluation), said that the revised dates would be communicated in the days to come and advised the students to be in touch with the University.

“The revised dates could be announced at any time. The students are, therefore, advised to be prepared for them. We also request students, parents and the affiliated colleges not to get disturbed by any kind of fake circulars on the examinations [doing the rounds on social media platforms],” Mr. Udikeri said.