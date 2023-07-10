VSKU convocation on Thursday

July 10, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The 11th convocation of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University (VSKU), Ballari, is scheduled to be held at the open-air theatre on the university campus on Thursday.

As per information provided by the university authorities, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is the Chancellor of the university, will preside over the event.

Chairman of Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi, J.K. Bajaj will deliver the convocation address.

ADVERTISEMENT

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, VSKU Vice-Chancellor Siddu P. Algur, Registrars S.C. Patil and Ramesh Olekar and other senior functionaries of the university will be present in the event.

New buildings

The university authorities have also drawn up plans to get the new buildings built on the university campus inaugurated on the same day.

The first floor of the university’s administrative complex, a centre of excellence for multidisciplinary advanced research facility, hostel for general students and the Swami Vivekananda statue are among the structures that will be unveiled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.