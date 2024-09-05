GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VSKU convocation in Ballari today

Published - September 05, 2024 09:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University Vice-Chancellor M. Muniraju addressing a press conference at Pariksha Bhavan on university campus in Ballari on Thursday.

Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University Vice-Chancellor M. Muniraju addressing a press conference at Pariksha Bhavan on university campus in Ballari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The 12th convocation of Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University (VSKU) will be held at the open theatre on the university campus there on Friday, according to Vice-Chancellor M. Muniraju.

Addressing a media conference along with Registrar S.N. Rudresh and Registrar (Evaluation) Ramesh at Pariksha Bhavan on campus on Thursday, the Vice-Chancellor said that actress Umashree, industrialist S.K. Modi and seer Chandramouleshwara Shivacharya Swamiji will be conferred with honorary doctorate during the convocation.

“Senior scientist at Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad, S.M. Shivaprasad will deliver the convocation address and Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar will be present,” Prof. Muniraju said.

As per the Vice-Chancellor, 42 students from different departments will share 53 gold medals and 36 research students will be given doctorate degrees.

As many as 125 students from all the departments, 56 students from the undergraduate departments and 69 students from postgraduate departments, will get rank certificates.

Three students, Uma P. from Industrial Chemistry Department, Nagaraj K.B. from Mineral Processing Department and Daulat Banu from Commerce Department, will get three gold medals each.

A.K. Huligemma from Kannada Department, Priyanka A. from Chemistry Department, Puja Hirehal from Physics Department, Salunke Mitra from Social Science Department and Shreya B.P. from Bachelor of Science section will get two gold medal each.

The Vice-Chancellor said that a total of 13,339 students have completed their undergraduate degrees and 1,733 their post-graduate degrees.

September 05, 2024

