Vrukshathon Heritage Run sees enthusiastic response in Vijayapura

December 24, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Belagavi

Thousands of enthusiastic runners gathered on a chilly Sunday morning in Vijayapura to participate in the Vrukshathon Heritage Run 2023.

Minister M.B. Patil, who flagged off the event, said that the event is meant to create awareness about the need to protect the environment and goad youth into action.

“All of us should join hands to protect the environment and our rich cultural heritage,” he said.

Mr. Patil said that there is an urgent need to conserve water sources, protect and plant trees and reinstate the architectural and cultural glory of Vijayapura.

“Vrukshathon is aimed at planting at least one crore trees in the district. All our monuments like the Gol Gumbaz and Ibrahim Roza should have greenery and healthy environment all around them. This will lead to promotion of tourism that creates direct and indirect jobs,” he said.

He said that the marathon was dedicated to Jnanayogashrama’s Sri Siddeshwar Swamiji who died last year. Marathons are no longer restricted to bigger cities like Bengaluru as even Vijayapura has been successfully organising them over the years, he added.

They are not just sports events but they have also evolved into platforms for various causes such as environment protection. He said that water conservationist Rajendra Singh had said that such events will be held in Rajasthan. “Our events have inspired him,” he added.

He said that the first marathon was held when he was the Water Resources Minister in 2016. “Till now, we have planted over 1.5 crore saplings. As a result, the forest cover in the district has increased to two per cent from 0.17% in seven years,” he said.

Member of Legislative Assembly Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Member of Legislative Council Sunilgouda Patil and others inaugurated different categories of the marathon.

Magsaysay Award winner and water expert Rajendra Singh was present to express solidarity with the cause. Film actors Master Kishan and Gurunandan were among those who participated.

Organising committee convenor Mahantesh Biradar, Deputy Commissioner T. Bhoobalan, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Rahul Sindhe, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, NTPC general manager V.K. Pandey, Chief Conservator of Forests Manjunath Chavan, Deputy Conservator of Forest Shivasharanayya, City Corporation Commissioner Badruddin Soudagar, Tourism Deputy Director Mallikarjun Bhajantri and others were present.

