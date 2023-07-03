ADVERTISEMENT

VRL Group to acquire 1,000 new buses, trucks to upgrade fleet

July 03, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Vijay Sankeshwar’s 21-year-old grandson Shiva Sankeshwar placed at the driving seat of Vijayanand Travels

The Hindu Bureau

Hubballi-based VRL Group has embarked on a comprehensive expansion of its logistics and bus operation businesses.

As part of this, its busline, Vijayanand Travels, would acquire 1,000 new buses in the next three years, to significantly scale up its existing fleet of 270 buses, said Shiva Sankeshwar, Managing Director, Vijayanand Travels.

Addressing a media conference here on Monday, the third generation entrepreneur, 21-year-old grandson of Vijay Sankeshwar, Chairman and Managing Director, VRL Group, Mr. Shiva said his company would acquire 1,000 new luxury buses, made by various manufactures, in next three years and would also foray into newer markets. At present, Vijayanand Travels operates to various destinations in six states.

The bus operator has already made an order of 50 AC sleeper, 13.5 metre long buses from Volvo-Eicher. The busline has taken delivery of the first two buses.

Vijay Sankeshwar, who was also present on the occasion said, his grandson Shiva would spearhead the next wave of growth of travel business with a mandate to take Vijayanand Travels to new heights.

